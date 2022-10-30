Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of TOWN opened at $32.40 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.