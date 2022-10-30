Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Koppers by 84.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Koppers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE KOP opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $525.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.71. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

