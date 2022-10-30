Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 619.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

