Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CHK stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.