Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $244.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

