Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

