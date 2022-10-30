Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.05 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $850.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

