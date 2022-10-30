Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $15.76.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

