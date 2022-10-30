Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,092,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

