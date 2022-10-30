Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.93. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

