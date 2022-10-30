Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $15,127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 78.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 348.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 185,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

