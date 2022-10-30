Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.99 and a 200 day moving average of $325.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.91.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

