Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,092,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.59.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
