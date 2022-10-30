Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 482.7% during the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 915.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 210.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

