Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 112,506 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

KRNY stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. Compass Point lowered Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.