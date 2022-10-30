Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,470 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 44.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,500,000 after acquiring an additional 937,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

