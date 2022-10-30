Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250,825 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

