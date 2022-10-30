Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 88,402 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

