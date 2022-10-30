Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,300 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $9,200,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $26.35 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

