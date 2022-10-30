Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.