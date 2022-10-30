Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

