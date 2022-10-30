Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 178.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 55.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

