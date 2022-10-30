Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

