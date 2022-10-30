Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 114,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

CBSH stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

