Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 135,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

REG opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

