Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,394 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 47.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.12.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

