Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $37,165,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

