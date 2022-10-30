Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 388,162 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 98,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 2.3 %

NTES opened at $55.41 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

