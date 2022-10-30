Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 745,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $24,419,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $22,786,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

