Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $139,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $139,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 454,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,330,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRVL. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

