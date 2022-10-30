Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,718 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $662,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.