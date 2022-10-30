Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

