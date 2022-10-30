Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

