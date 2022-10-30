Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $258.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.59. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

