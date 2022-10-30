Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 50.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 247.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $175.20 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $336.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $199.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.87 million. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

