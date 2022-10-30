Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

