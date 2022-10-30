Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $115.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $126.00 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. Visteon’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after buying an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 276,419 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

