Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,142.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,916 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

