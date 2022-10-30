WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $34.27 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.