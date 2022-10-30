WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.