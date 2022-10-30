Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wingstop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

