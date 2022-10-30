Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.83. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

