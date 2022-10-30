Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.