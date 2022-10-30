Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,115 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 59.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD opened at $9.76 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

