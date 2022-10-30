Xponance Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 375,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

