Xponance Inc. Acquires 841 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,029,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

