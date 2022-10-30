Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,347 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

