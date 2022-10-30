Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 4.66. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

