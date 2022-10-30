Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

