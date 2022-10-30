Xponance Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atkore by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atkore by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth $2,464,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

